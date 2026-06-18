AR Rahman laughs at a social media post labelling Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga ‘anti-national’

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga has been steadily finding its audience, with positive word-of-mouth helping the film gain traction at the box office. But alongside the praise, the film has also found itself at the centre of a social media debate, with a section of people branding it ‘anti-national’. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has now laughed at a post that accused the film of pushing an ‘anti-national’ narrative. Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the fifth collaboration between AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali.

AR Rahman responds Recently, Rahman came across a satirical post on Instagram which wondered if the film was 'anti-national'. The post mocked the film for “showing Pakistan without terrorists and secret agents.” The headline read: “Anti-National? Movie dares to show Pakistan without terrorists and secret agents”.

The satirical caption of the said post read, “The man who was excited to watch an Indian spy exact revenge on Pakistan, and who, toward the very end of the movie, says, 'Mein Vaapas Aaunga,' was disappointed that the movie had nothing to do with terrorists and spies. Though touched by the heartfelt drama, he was confused about how Pakistan can neither have terrorists nor spies, given that’s all they seem to have in other movies. He later mentioned in an interview that this was something completely new, and he walked away with the perspective that there can be normal humans in Pakistan.”

Rahman took to his Instagram Stories to respond to the post, seemingly brushing aside the criticism and laughing off claims that the film is “anti-national.”

The music composer shared a screenshot of the satirical post that mocked claims against Main Vaapas Aaunga for “showing Pakistan without terrorists and secret agents.” Reacting to the post, Rahman simply added a laughing emoji.

Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the fifth collaboration between Rahman and Imtiaz Ali after Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila. Rahman worked with writer Irshad Kamil for the soundtrack for the film, which has songs such as Kya Kamaal Hai, Maskara, and Ishq Mastana.