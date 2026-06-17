Exclusive! Sunidhi Chauhan reacts to Best Asian Pop Music Performance category being introduced at the Grammys

The Recording Academy has introduced five new categories for the 2027 Grammys, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance, in a move aimed at recognising the growing influence of global music. While some have hailed it as a long-overdue step, others have criticised it as ‘tokenism’, arguing that non-Western artistes are being given separate spaces while the biggest awards remain dominated by Western acts



'A huge opportunity for Asian musicians’ Sunidhi Chauhan

Sharing her thoughts, singer Sunidhi Chauhan says she sees the new category as a positive step. “Global recognition for Asian artistes is fantastic and a huge opportunity for musicians. Indian music is doing very well across the globe, so I have no thoughts about concerns over which Asian country wins. If we win, we win; if we don’t, it doesn’t change anything for Indian music, which is already global. Whenever the Grammy win has to happen, it will happen.”



The BTS factor

The timing of the announcement has also fuelled conversation online, arriving just as BTS has reunited after all 7 members completed their mandatory military service. The group has previously earned multiple Grammy noms, including three consecutive nods in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance between 2021 and 2023, but is yet to win a Grammy. Fans speculate that a dedicated Asian pop category could improve their chances of taking home a trophy, although there is no indication that the new award was created with any specific artiste in mind.



Why is there a controversy?

The debate has centred around Best Asian Pop Music Performance, a category that, according to the Recording Academy, will honour music originating from or widely recognised within Asian markets, including — but not limited to — K-pop, J-pop and C-pop. Many netizens argued that Asia’s music landscape is far too diverse to be represented by just three genres, even though the Academy clarified that the category is not restricted to them. Others called the move ‘tokenism’, questioning whether separate categories would reduce the incentive to recognise Asian artistes in the main awards.



Other changes announced

Artistes can now be submitted four times instead of three for Best New Artist.

Digital-only albums are now eligible for Best Album Notes and Best Historical Album.

Songwriters and composers of original material on winning albums in most genre categories will now receive Grammy statuettes and achievement certificates, similar to producers and engineers.