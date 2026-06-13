BTS marks 13th anniversary milestone with Busan fireworks and global chart dominance for new single Come Over

The K-pop sensation BTS celebrated their 13th debut anniversary with their annual Festa celebration, capping off the milestone with historic global chart dominance and a spectacular hometown reunion. The centerpiece of this year’s event was the worldwide streaming release of their track, Come Over. Initially locked to a deluxe vinyl format since April, the track dropped on all major global streaming platforms on Friday as a special gift to fans. Within hours of its release, the song achieved an explosive global takeover, topping the iTunes Top Songs chart in 79 countries and regions worldwide, including the US, UK, Japan, and France. K-pop band BTS

​The milestone coincided with the group’s highly anticipated reunion era and their ongoing Arirang World Tour stop in Busan. To mark the exact anniversary weekend, the group scheduled two monumental, sold-out concerts at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 12 and 13. The high-energy shows culminate in a breathtaking display of spectacular fireworks, lighting up the Busan sky to honour the group’s thirteen years with ARMY.

​The journey of Come Over began on April 3, when it appeared exclusively as the fifteenth track on the Deluxe Vinyl version of Airang, BTS’s fifth studio album. Because it was restricted to the physical vinyl format, the majority of the global fanbase was initially locked out. Within hours of the vinyl deliveries, snippets flooded social media. The fandom’s reaction was instant, and the overwhelming demand for a digital release prompted the band to bring the track to global streaming platforms.

​Produced by Suga, with RM and J-Hope also credited, Come Over features BTS’s iconic rap line taking the creative lead. Musically, the track blends elements of pop and stadium anthems, driven by heavy synthesizers, rhythmic claps, distorted guitar sounds, and layered vocals to create a grand, majestic atmosphere. Thematically, the song serves as a direct, emotional address to their fanbase, Army. In a statement, Bighit Music described it as a song that captures the sincere emotions of the artists as they prepare to reunite with fans after a long hiatus. It conveys the honest confession of a heart that, in every moment of feeling lost, inevitably seeks “you,” and asks whether, after wandering and finally knocking on your door, it will still be accepted as it is.

​For fans decoding the lyrics with the themes of feeling lost, apologising, and wondering if the door will still open take on a powerful meaning, reflecting a group that spent years separated from the fans who followed them the longest.

​After nearly four years apart due to mandatory South Korean military service, BTS returned to the global music scene in March 2026 with Arirang—their first full-group album since the 2022 anthology Proof.

​As an annual June tradition, BTS Festa commemorated the group’s June 13 debut date with exclusive content drop. This year’s packed schedule kicked off on June 4 with the annual family photo, a hallmark tradition since 2014. This was followed by the “Hooligan” dance performance video on June 5, and two documentary-style videos, Normal Log and B Side Film, on June 7 and 8, respectively. The celebration culminated with the global streaming release of Come Over, its accompanying lyric video, and a special limited-edition picture disc vinyl.

​Meanwhile, the Arirang World Tour, which launched on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea, continues its run through 2027. Covering more than 85 dates across 34 cities and 23 countries. The Saturday night marked the second and the final night of Busan stops for the band’s ongoing world tour. The show streamed live globally.