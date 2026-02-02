Edit Profile
    Grammys 2026: The most eye-catching looks from the red carpet

    The Grammys red carpet showcased daring fashion trends with bold tuxedos, sheer dresses, and intricate designs from the stars of the music industry. Take a look

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 3:02 PM IST
    By Akshita Prakash
    This year’s Grammys red carpet doubled as a mood board for fashion’s most daring impulses, from naked dressing to flared feathers and over-the-top tuxedos. The music industry’s finest walked daringly. Take a look

    Heidi Klum, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan at the red carpet of the 68th Grammys.
    Sabrina Carpenter

    She embraced florals in a custom sheer white angelic Valentino dress with intricate pearl-encrusted floral embroidery all along the bodice and multi-tiered ruffled skirt. She served up some real bridal inspo for the ladies.

    Chappell Roan

    She dared to dream boldly as she walked in a sheer burgundy Mugler dress, which was barely hanging from her body through faux piercings at the nipples! She sure knows how to steal the spotlight.

    Sombr

    He aced the red carpet in a sharply tailored silver and red sequined suit custom-designed by Alessandro Michele of Valentino. The glam rocker added a hint of colour to his look with a gold lace shirt and seafoam studded slippers.

    Hailey Rhode Bieber

    She went for a sleek date night fit on the red carpet. She sported a black custom dress from Alaïa featuring a strapless bodice and a long skirt, which boasted some sheer-ness at her thighs.

    Heidi Klum

    Heidi Klum
    She went bold in a flesh-toned latex dress made from a mould of her nude body. The dress had a rough neckline, unfinished edges at the bottom, and buckles on either side.

    Karol G

    She brought the heat in an ultra-sheer Paolo Sebastian mermaid silhouette gown, adorned with seafoam-coloured lace and a hem trimmed with fringed macrame.

    Lady Gaga

    Trust Lady Gaga to always make a statement on the red carpet. This year, she showed up in full goth mode, channelling her inner black swan in a feather mermaid gown from Matières Fécales, complete with a sculptural, jutted hip, and a dramatic train of wispy black tulle.

    Olivia Dean

    She embraced the 2010s high-low trend, wearing a two-toned strappy custom dress by Chanel, featuring a glittery black bodice and a billowing white skirt, divided by a strip of black feathers at the waistline.

    Tyla

    She walked in an extreme feather train, swirling from the hip down to the floor, as she donned a gorgeous blush pink vintage gown from DSquared2 featuring delicate spaghetti straps, a low scoop neckline, and a loose floor-length slip, complete with crystal embellishments.

    Tate McRae

    She showed up in a monochromatic blank ensemble from Balenciaga. The top half was a sculptured strapless bodice, while the bottom half was loose with a pleated maxi skirt made of strings of feathers. And to further spruce things up, she slipped on some leather opera gloves.

    Kesha

    The ‘TikTok’ singer was no less than Goddess Athena as she walked barefoot on the red carpet wearing nothing but an off-the-shoulder white wispy feather dress from Atelier Biser, looking like a blanket of snow. It featured oversized sleeves, a hip-hugging silhouette and a dramatic trailing train.

    Darren Criss

    He went for a soft, romantic look in a custom powder-grey Tanner Fletcher suit, covered in a delicate lace-like floral texture paired with an ivory silk pussybow blouse and an oversized bow tie.

    Bad Bunny

    Bad Bunny
    He looked dapper as ever in his black Schiaparelli suit adorned with criss-cross lace-up details at the back, reminiscent of a corset.

    Pharrell Williams

    He went for a salmon-pink double-breasted velvet Louis Vuitton tuxedo, leaning into ’70s energy with structured lapels and a sculpted fit. At the same time, the trousers flare dramatically at the hem.

    • Akshita Prakash
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Akshita Prakash

      Akshita Prakash writes on fashion, health, food and lifestyle for Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Grammys 2026: The Most Eye-catching Looks From The Red Carpet
