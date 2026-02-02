Grammys 2026: The most eye-catching looks from the red carpet

This year’s Grammys red carpet doubled as a mood board for fashion’s most daring impulses, from naked dressing to flared feathers and over-the-top tuxedos. The music industry’s finest walked daringly. Take a look Heidi Klum, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan at the red carpet of the 68th Grammys. Sabrina Carpenter

She embraced florals in a custom sheer white angelic Valentino dress with intricate pearl-encrusted floral embroidery all along the bodice and multi-tiered ruffled skirt. She served up some real bridal inspo for the ladies. Chappell Roan

She dared to dream boldly as she walked in a sheer burgundy Mugler dress, which was barely hanging from her body through faux piercings at the nipples! She sure knows how to steal the spotlight. Sombr

He aced the red carpet in a sharply tailored silver and red sequined suit custom-designed by Alessandro Michele of Valentino. The glam rocker added a hint of colour to his look with a gold lace shirt and seafoam studded slippers. Hailey Rhode Bieber

She went for a sleek date night fit on the red carpet. She sported a black custom dress from Alaïa featuring a strapless bodice and a long skirt, which boasted some sheer-ness at her thighs. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

She went bold in a flesh-toned latex dress made from a mould of her nude body. The dress had a rough neckline, unfinished edges at the bottom, and buckles on either side. Karol G

She brought the heat in an ultra-sheer Paolo Sebastian mermaid silhouette gown, adorned with seafoam-coloured lace and a hem trimmed with fringed macrame. Lady Gaga

Trust Lady Gaga to always make a statement on the red carpet. This year, she showed up in full goth mode, channelling her inner black swan in a feather mermaid gown from Matières Fécales, complete with a sculptural, jutted hip, and a dramatic train of wispy black tulle. Olivia Dean

She embraced the 2010s high-low trend, wearing a two-toned strappy custom dress by Chanel, featuring a glittery black bodice and a billowing white skirt, divided by a strip of black feathers at the waistline. Tyla

She walked in an extreme feather train, swirling from the hip down to the floor, as she donned a gorgeous blush pink vintage gown from DSquared2 featuring delicate spaghetti straps, a low scoop neckline, and a loose floor-length slip, complete with crystal embellishments. Tate McRae

She showed up in a monochromatic blank ensemble from Balenciaga. The top half was a sculptured strapless bodice, while the bottom half was loose with a pleated maxi skirt made of strings of feathers. And to further spruce things up, she slipped on some leather opera gloves. Kesha

The ‘TikTok’ singer was no less than Goddess Athena as she walked barefoot on the red carpet wearing nothing but an off-the-shoulder white wispy feather dress from Atelier Biser, looking like a blanket of snow. It featured oversized sleeves, a hip-hugging silhouette and a dramatic trailing train. Darren Criss

He went for a soft, romantic look in a custom powder-grey Tanner Fletcher suit, covered in a delicate lace-like floral texture paired with an ivory silk pussybow blouse and an oversized bow tie. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny

He looked dapper as ever in his black Schiaparelli suit adorned with criss-cross lace-up details at the back, reminiscent of a corset. Pharrell Williams