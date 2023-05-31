Lisa Rinna reveals divine intervention and personal reflection as she departs 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Lisa Rinna, known for her portrayal on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," recently shared that she felt a divine intervention guiding her decision to leave the popular Bravo reality franchise.

In his tell-all book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, the host of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen spilled the tea on Lisa Rinna's exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with The Evening Standard, Rinna expressed her conviction that it was time for her to move on after eight years on the show.

“I didn’t want to live like that-I don’t think that’s healthy. The way the fanbase reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started,” she expressed.

The 59-year-old actress acknowledged that the ‘RHOBH’ cast members collectively recognized that it was the right moment for them to explore new opportunities.

Reflecting on her time on the show, Rinna pondered, "What more could I have done, besides generate more memes?"

The ‘Clash of the Titans' star also revealed that the passing of her mother, Lois, at the age of 93 played a significant role in her decision. The grief she experienced from the loss became part of her storyline on the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rinna shared an intriguing detail about her departure, explaining that her mother appeared to her in a dream, urging her to move on.

Some might find this account unusual, but Rinna disclosed that she consulted a psychic who confirmed her mother's message. According to her, the psychic conveyed, "'Oh yeah, she's come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it's time for you to go.' I've never told anybody that, except for the psychic. I'm guided by my mom, for sure."

Beyond personal reasons, the ‘RHOBH’ star also noted that the show's fandom has changed over time, mirroring the volatile nature of the world we live in.

"I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn't match what we're doing. I didn't want to live like that. I don't think that's healthy," the Native American actress expressed her discomfort with the current response from fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ‘L.A Law’ performer emphasized that the shift in the fan base's reactions influenced her decision to depart. She further revealed that during her time on the show, she and her cast mates received death threats and encountered some of the most horrific things she had ever seen in print.

ALSO READ| The Real Housewives: How they changed from their past to their present

"It's a reality show! It's a stupid show! I thought: 'It's time to go.' I'm not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you," Rinna expressed her disbelief.

Rinna's departure from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" marks the end of an era for the popular reality franchise. With a sense of divine guidance and a desire to protect her well-being, she chooses to bid farewell to the show that brought her fame.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}