The Real Housewives: How they changed from their past to their present

The Real Housewives franchise has been one of the most successful TV programmes which gave birth to several series. Since beginning with The Real Housewives of Orange County, the franchise branched out into several arms which set new popularity standards and created household stars. Kim Zolciak-Biermann of The Real Housewives of Atlanta(Buzzfeed)

Let's take a look at some of the most popular Real Housewives and compare how they looked when they started vis a vis how they look now.

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards remains part of the series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since it began in 2010.

Kyle Richards(Twitter)

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann of The Real Housewives of Atlanta starred from 2008 to 2012 which was the fifth season. She is currently embroiled in a divorce from her husband Kroy Biermann.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann(Buzzfeed)

Lisa Vanderpump

As an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump starred from 2010 until Season 9 in 2019.

Lisa Vanderpump(Buzzfeed)

NeNe Leakes

Real Housewives of Atlanta star first appeared on the show in 2008. She has undergone breast lift, rhinoplasty and liposuction.

NeNe Leakes(Us Weekly)

Vicki Gunvalson

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson starred in the first 13 seasons of 2006 to 2018.

Vicki Gunvalson(Us Weekly)

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore has been a part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta since season 5 in 2012. She had won the Miss USA pageant in 1993.

Kenya Moore(Buzzfeed)

Sonja Morgan

The Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan was first seen in 2010 during Season 3. She appeared in 11 seasons of the show.

Sonja Morgan(BuzzFeed)

