Love is Blind fans are desperate to know, where has Bliss disappeared?

Love is Blind fans are still wondering about the whereabouts of season 4's breakout star, Bliss Poureetezadi. After the dramatic love triangle between Bliss, Zack, and Irina, viewers were left on the edge of their seats.

Bliss, a senior quality control analyst at Ocean Beauty Seafoods, had a unique backstory, having grown up in Alaska and worked as a fisherwoman before pursuing a degree in biology. She then ventured into cybersecurity during the show's production.

While Bliss frequently shares pictures of her family members on social media, she has yet to reveal any information about her parents. However, she did reveal on her TikTok account that she is of Persian, Black, White, and Mexican descent.

Despite not ending up with Zack on the show, the two rekindled their romance after Irina left Zack in Mexico. A tantalizing cliffhanger was left when Bliss greeted Zack with a sigh in a restaurant in the show's fifth episode, leaving fans wondering what's next for the couple.

Bliss, who is also a mother, has a love for animals and enjoys off-the-beaten-path travel, as seen in her stunning photographs on Instagram. With over 42k followers on the platform, she has become a social media influencer in her own right.

So, where is Bliss from Love is Blind now? While fans eagerly await updates on her love life, travels, and career, one thing is for sure: she has left a lasting impression on Love is Blind viewers.