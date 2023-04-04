'Love Is Blind' star Bliss spills the beans on Irina and the cupcake fiasco. What really happened in the pods?

The drama on Season Four of "Love Is Blind" continues to heat up, and one cast member is shedding some light on a particularly buzzy moment from the show. Bliss Poureetezadi recently sat down with TODAY.com to explain what really happened during the "cupcake fiasco" with fellow contestant Irina Solomonova. 'Love Is Blind' star Bliss Poureetezadi spills the tea on what really went down with Irina and the 'cupcake fiasco'

According to Bliss, there was much more to the story than what audiences saw on screen. She reveals that she had multiple interactions with Irina prior to the cupcake incident and had even tried to make peace with her earlier that morning. But things quickly went south when Irina decided to use the ingredients Bliss had brought to make herself some food. Bliss says that's why she refused to share her candles with Irina when she asked to borrow them to decorate the cupcakes.

Despite the drama, Bliss ultimately found love with Zack Goytowski, who initially proposed to Irina on the show. The two briefly split when Zack and Irina ended their engagement, but he eventually reconciled with Bliss and proposed to her instead. Some fans have criticized Zack for not choosing Bliss from the beginning, citing the cupcake fiasco as a red flag.

Zack and Bliss in 'Love Is Blind' post reconsiliation(Netflix)

Bliss, however, is urging viewers not to judge too quickly and to give the cast members some grace. "People know what's right for them," she says. "And (give) grace because we've all needed it."

Also read | Can Irina's shocking apology in Love is Blind save her reputation?

Fans will have to tune in to the next episodes of Season Four, which are set to be released on April 7, to see what other surprises are in store for the "Love Is Blind" cast.