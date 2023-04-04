Home / Entertainment / Tv / Love Is Blind star Irina Solomonova apologizes for "mean girl" behaviour. Is she too late to save her reputation?

Love Is Blind star Irina Solomonova apologizes for "mean girl" behaviour. Is she too late to save her reputation?

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 04, 2023 07:00 PM IST

Love Is Blind fans are in for a treat as one of the show's controversial stars, Irina Solomonova, made a shocking admission of mistreating her co-stars

Controversial reality TV star Irina Solomonova, known for her appearance on the hit Netflix show “Love Is Blind,” has issued an apology for her “mean girl” behavior towards her co-stars. In a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, the 26-year-old said she had privately apologized to those she had “hurt and mistreated,” and acknowledged her actions were “immature and naive.”

Love is Blind star Irina Solomonova
Love is Blind star Irina Solomonova

Solomonova specifically apologized to castmates Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi, Amber Wilder, Jackelina Bonds, and Micah Lussier. Her apology comes after she and Lussier were criticized for laughing at their female co-stars while they were crying in the show’s “pods.”

She also feuded with Poureetezadi and made a pass on Lussier’s fiancé, Paul Peden. After getting engaged to Goytowski, Solomonova called him “creepy” and said he looked like a “cartoon character,” leading to their eventual breakup.

However, many of Solomonova’s followers have criticized her apology, calling it insincere and self-serving. One person commented, “Sorry..I only heard ‘I’m posting this so I don’t get fully cancelled and this is all about me’ lolol.” Another person prompted over 3,000 users to “like” their comment when they said, “You can use me as the dislike button ppl.”

Solomonova concluded her video by saying that being on the show was like looking in a mirror and seeing herself from a different perspective. She said she is still processing and going through everything that happened.

Also read | Is love really blind for Jackie and Marshall? Explosive fight casts doubt on relationship in Love Is Blind season 4

The next three episodes of “Love Is Blind” are set to hit Netflix on April 7. It remains to be seen if Solomonova’s apology will change the public’s perception of her, or if she will continue to face backlash for her behavior on the show.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apology breakup cartoon character feud netflix video video Netflix + 6 more
apology breakup cartoon character feud netflix video video Netflix + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out