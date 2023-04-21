Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen comes to the defense of hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey amid reunion drama

Love Is Blind alum Shayne Jansen has come to the defense of hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey after the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion received backlash from viewers. Many criticized Vanessa's line of questioning during the reunion, with some cast members even feeling targeted by her probing.

Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen comes to the defense of hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey after reunion drama.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But Jansen has spoken out in defense of the Lacheys, calling them "the nicest humans" and adding that Nick "shot the s–t with us talking football." Jansen, who appeared on season 2 of the hit Netflix show, also proposed to fellow contestant Natalie Lee but the two broke up on their wedding day.

Despite the criticism, Vanessa has also received support from other cast members and her husband, Nick. They have both praised the cast's willingness to be vulnerable and put themselves out there in the name of love. While there were technical issues that prevented the reunion from airing live, the hosts were able to chat with the most recent pod squad about their experiences and life after the altar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Love Is Blind drama continues, Vanessa Lachey sends roses to Paul Peden

Love Is Blind season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix, and with Jansen's defense of the Lacheys, viewers may be more willing to give the hosts the benefit of the doubt. Regardless, the show has been a huge success for the streaming giant and continues to captivate audiences with its unique premise and dramatic twists.