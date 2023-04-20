Love Is Blind drama continues, Vanessa Lachey sends roses to Paul Peden amid bias accusations

It seems like the drama never stops with Love Is Blind. The recent reunion of the hit Netflix show had viewers on the edge of their seats, but it also caused some controversy. One of the show's stars, Paul Peden, accused co-host Vanessa Lachey of bias during the show, causing a stir among fans. Paul Peden had accused Vanessa Lachey of beibg biased in Love Is Blind reunion episode.

However, it seems that Lachey is doing her best to make amends. She recently sent Peden a bouquet of red roses to apologize for any accidental misleading that occurred during the reunion. Peden shared a snap of the flowers on his Instagram Stories, thanking Lachey for her kind gesture.

Despite the apology, fans are still up in arms about Lachey's alleged bias towards Peden's ex-fiancé, Micah Lussier. Many took to Twitter to call out Lachey's grilling tactics and softness towards Lussier. Some even suggested that Lachey and her co-host, Nick Lachey, should be removed as hosts of the show.

Peden himself expressed his discomfort with Lachey's hosting methods, saying that it felt like an "interrogation on issues" rather than open dialogue. He further accused Lachey of personal bias and called for her to present as an "objective neutral party."

Love Is Blind fans will have to wait and see if Lachey's bouquet of red roses will be enough to smooth things over.

