Spoiler alert! Did Jackie and Josh break the rules in Love is Blind season 4 to go on a secret date?

Fans of the hit reality TV series Love is Blind are buzzing with excitement as rumors swirl about the potential romance between two of the show's stars. Jackie and Josh, who have been at the center of a love triangle on the show, were reportedly seen out on a date together over the weekend.

TikTok user @DadesMemories shared a video of the two at a baseball game, walking together in the stands wearing oversized cozy outfits. Josh, an MMA fighter and project engineer, has not been seen in any of the Love is Blind wedding scenes, and interestingly, neither has Jackie.

The video has already garnered over a million views, leaving fans wondering if this means the two are officially an item. @DadesMemories expressed sympathy for the third person in the love triangle, Marshall, and urged Love is Blind producers to release all the episodes at once to avoid further leaks.

Click here to watch the video posted by TikTok user @DadesMemories.

As fans gear up for the release of the newest batch of Love is Blind episodes on Netflix, they can't help but speculate about the upcoming reunion show. Will Jackie and Josh be there together? Will their rumored romance be addressed? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for more updates on this scandalous Love is Blind love triangle.

New episodes of the show Love is Blind will come out on Netflix this Friday.

