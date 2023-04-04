Love Is Blind star Irina Solomonova apologizes for "mean girl" behaviour. Is she too late to save her reputation?

Controversial reality TV star Irina Solomonova, known for her appearance on the hit Netflix show “Love Is Blind,” has issued an apology for her “mean girl” behavior towards her co-stars. In a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, the 26-year-old said she had privately apologized to those she had “hurt and mistreated,” and acknowledged her actions were “immature and naive.”

Solomonova specifically apologized to castmates Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi, Amber Wilder, Jackelina Bonds, and Micah Lussier. Her apology comes after she and Lussier were criticized for laughing at their female co-stars while they were crying in the show’s “pods.”

She also feuded with Poureetezadi and made a pass on Lussier’s fiancé, Paul Peden. After getting engaged to Goytowski, Solomonova called him “creepy” and said he looked like a “cartoon character,” leading to their eventual breakup.

However, many of Solomonova’s followers have criticized her apology, calling it insincere and self-serving. One person commented, “Sorry..I only heard ‘I’m posting this so I don’t get fully cancelled and this is all about me’ lolol.” Another person prompted over 3,000 users to “like” their comment when they said, “You can use me as the dislike button ppl.”

Solomonova concluded her video by saying that being on the show was like looking in a mirror and seeing herself from a different perspective. She said she is still processing and going through everything that happened.

The next three episodes of “Love Is Blind” are set to hit Netflix on April 7. It remains to be seen if Solomonova’s apology will change the public’s perception of her, or if she will continue to face backlash for her behavior on the show.