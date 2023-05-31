Love is Blind villain Bartise Bowden opens up about his journey into fatherhood

In a shocking turn of events, Love Is Blind and Perfect Match star Bartise Bowden has finally opened up about the timeline surrounding the arrival of his adorable baby son, Hayden. The reality TV heartthrob, known for his notorious antics on Love Is Blind, left fans puzzled when he announced his newfound fatherhood earlier this year.

Love is Blind star Bartise Bowden with son Hayden

In an interview on the Talk'R podcast, Bowden sets the record straight, unveiling a web of romance, drama, and secrecy that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Love Is Blind, the Netflix sensation where contestants find love without ever laying eyes on each other, catapulted Bowden into the spotlight. But with newfound fame came controversy as he became the show's ultimate villain, breaking hearts left and right. In a candid confession to Entertainment Tonight, Bowden admitted he had made a "mess" on Love Is Blind, particularly in his relationship with former flame Nancy Rodriguez. Little did the world know, Bowden's love life was about to take an even more unexpected turn.

Bartise Bowden with his newborn son. (Instagram)

Perfect Match, the reality series that brings contestants from various Netflix shows together in pursuit of everlasting love, seemed like the perfect chance for Bowden to redeem himself. But as fate would have it, between the filming of Love Is Blind and Perfect Match, a whole relationship unfolded in Bowden's life, unbeknownst to fans and fellow cast members.

During his captivating interview on Talk'R, Bowden spilled the beans, revealing, "I did Love Is Blind, I did Perfect Match, I had a son, and the timeline of all that, how it plays out on camera doesn't make any sense." While Love Is Blind premiered in October 2022 and Perfect Match in February 2023, it was during the gap between the shows that Bowden embarked on a whirlwind romance that would change his life forever.

Delving into the details, Bowden confessed, "I filmed Love Is Blind, I had a whole relationship between Love Is Blind and Perfect Match, filmed Perfect Match, came back, conceived a son." The cunning reality star strategically timed his baby announcement, aware that if he revealed the news before Perfect Match aired, it would leave everyone utterly bewildered. The anticipation surrounding the paternity mystery and the identity of Hayden's mother reached a fever pitch.

But here's the twist: Bowden and the baby's mother are not romantically involved. They've chosen to navigate their newfound parenthood as friends, creating an unconventional yet harmonious dynamic. Bowden emphasized their close bond, stating, "I hang out with my son alone, I hang out with his mom alone, we'll hang out with the three of us together, I'll hang out with her family. We are very involved together and separately, which is beautiful, and I wouldn't want it any other way given our circumstances."

As the podcast interview concluded, Bowden expressed his gratitude for becoming a father, describing it as a "blessing." The rollercoaster of love, deceit, and unexpected parenthood has transformed this reality TV star's life in unimaginable ways, leaving fans and followers eagerly awaiting the next chapter of Bartise Bowden's enthralling journey.

So, grab your popcorn, buckle up, and get ready for the scandalous tale of love, secrets, and an adorable bundle of joy that will leave you gasping for more.

