'Love Island, but make it mature', The Masked Singer's Davina McCall pitches new dating show

Davina McCall, the famous television presenter and judge of The Masked Singer, has revealed her pitch for a new dating show that she hopes will appeal to an older demographic. Dubbed "a grown-up version of Love Island," The Romance Retreat will follow single parents as they search for love in the comfort of a countryside setting.

In an interview with The Mirror, McCall revealed that she wrote to ITV 18 months ago with the idea for a midlife dating show. Her original idea was to keep the Love Island villa going and fly out herself with a group of middle-aged people who were looking to find love. To bolster her pitch, she also wrote case studies about her friends with fascinating backstories.

"These are people who have really lived a life and got to a point where maybe they have been single for years or maybe they just got divorced," McCall explained. "I’ve met people in the last two weeks who, when they talk about coming on the show and I talk to them about their story, start crying as they really want it."

The Romance Retreat will air on ITV1 and ITVX and promises to be an exciting new venture for the beloved television host. Fans of McCall can't wait to see her bring her energy and enthusiasm to this fresh take on the dating show format.

