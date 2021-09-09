Low in frolic, high in spirit: Celebs pepped about welcoming Ganpati Bappa with same fervour

It’s time to welcome Ganpati Bappa into our homes, and actors, including Shweta Tiwari, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia and Sharad Malhotra, are determined to not let the ongoing pandemic be a spoilsport. They will be ushering in the festivities with same zeal, while keeping all the safety precautions in mind.

While the celebrations have shrunk in size, and the guest list dwindled, the essence of the festival remains the same, and that’s what the celebs are focusing on. We get you a sneak peek into celebration plans of some stars:

Shweta Tiwari

Earlier, I think, many would bring bappa or celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi just for fashion, so that people can go, visit their house, look at the decor. So, shraddha se zyada fashion tha. I think I was also one of them. Due to this pandemic, that has been wiped off, leaving behind real faith. Now, people who really believe in Him want to be part of the festivities. Ab sachi shradha bahar aayi hai. I also go for a simple celebration, and decorate with flowers.

Jasmin Bhasin

Ganpati festival is very special for me every year because I remember the first time I came to Mumbai, I didn’t know it was the final day of Ganpati festival. I landed and everywhere the visarjan festivities were happening. I feel that I was blessed the moment I came so every year during these days, I feel blessed. I will visit a few friends who have brought Ganpati.

Sharad Malhotra

I have been getting Ganpati every year without skipping even a year. This is my 11th year, and this year too like last year, we will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of pomp while keeping the Covid-19 protocols in mind. The celebration will be a low-key affair.

Tina Datta

I used to have a grand celebration every year, by sending invitations to my friends. In fact, I also used to book a tempo to go with my friends for visarjan. Now, it has stopped. I have shifted to an eco-friendly murti and do visarjan at home. I have stopped calling people at home because of the pandemic. However, this year, I am thinking of a different decor for my bappa. I will make prasad myself, and then plant some seeds after visarjan.

Pavitra Punia

My year starts with waiting for Ganpati to come home. Hopefully, this year we get some extra liberty for things outside to keep the celebrations on. I am going to celebrate it with Eijaz (Khan -- her boyfriend) this year so I am overwhelmed. But I will not have a crowded celebration.

Eijaz Khan

This year, Ganesh Utsav is going to be really special. I am with Pavitra and she generally has Ganesh Utsav celebrations at her place so I am going to be a part of it. Earlier, I used to visit one or two friends for darshan, but this year, I will be with Pavitra. I will be helping her out and celebrate with her.

Mugdha Godse

We welcome bappa at my parental home in Pune with much fervour. This is one week, I let myself go completely. I eat everything I can. We get an eco-friendly Bappa and plant it. The entire family has a great time and we bond the best during this week. We start our prep days earlier. We plan it together and invite everyone home. The visarjan is something I love and get sad at the same time.

Meera Deosthale

Ganpati celebration which used to be extremely huge has reduced considerably due to the pandemic. Social distancing and following protocols is more important than lavish celebrations. I get Ganpati every year, and even paint murti myself. Due to the current scenario this year, I am not getting Ganpati because my mom is out of town. I will celebrate it with a simple puja at home and maybe visit one or two friends who have brought Ganpati.

Roopal Tyagi

In a way, the pandemic has taught us to keep the celebration alive in our hearts and in our homes and also forced us to find creative ways to celebrate without damaging the environment. I have seen a lot more people switching to eco-friendly murtis over the years. I look forward to visiting my friends’ every year. Hopefully this year, I’ll get to do that since last year we avoided even seeing each year.

Akanksha Juneja

We used to do grand celebrations every year but since the pandemic, we have to restrict the invitations and even way of worshipping as we can’t sanitize everything so we mostly use household items only. I have been inviting Bappa for the last five years, and this will be my 6th time. This year too, I only plan to celebrate in a closed circle.

Manasvi Vashist

I will bring an eco-friendly Ganpati idol, which is made from natural red soil and is completely dissolvable, worship him and then go for Visarjana. I am pretty excited about the decorations at home, just as always.

Shardul Pandit

The number of invites has gone down amidst the safety precautions, people are still wary which is understandable. I am also planning to bring Bappa home however if my other friends don’t get invited apologies. I don’t know if I can handle a big event right now.