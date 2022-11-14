Madhuri Dixit and Tabu groove together to Gata Rahe Mera Dil on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, fans call it iconic. Watch

Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram and shared a video as she grooved with Tabu on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Both of them danced together to the iconic song Gata Rahe Mera Dil from 1965 movie Guide. Recently, Tabu and Ajay Devgn promoted their upcoming film Drishyam 2 on sets of the reality show, where Madhuri is one of the judges. (Also read: Ajay Devgn says Tabu likes 'bald boys' as they roast each other on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10)

In the video, Tabu decked up in glittery black saree. Madhuri wore an off white lehenga set. Both of them performed hand gestures and gave expressions while Gata Rahe Mera Dil played in the background. Both of them were all smiles and lip-synced to the song as well. Gata Rahe Mera Dil is a famous song from Guide featuring veteran actors Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Madhuri wrote, “It was so lovely to have you on set @tabutiful (red heart emoji).” Reacting to the clip, one of her fans wrote, “That's why u r called expression queen. Another fan commented, “Madhuri ma'am you are so graceful.” Other fan wrote, “This is so iconic.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Tabu will be soon seen in Drishaym 2, which is directed by Abhishek Pathak. Apart from her and Ajay, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta. It is slated to release in theatres on November 18. The film is the sequel to the 2015 hit and a remake of the Malayalam original from last year.

Tabu will again reunite with Ajay in Bhola, a remake of Tamil hit Kaithi. She also has Rhea Kapoor's upcoming film The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

