Madhuri Dixit, Dance Deewane crew couldn't help but cry at this performance about man's love for his dog. Watch

Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia got emotional as they watched a performance on their dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. Not just the show judges, even show host Bharti Singh was seen wiping her tears after watching the performance from the 'love special' episode of the show.

The official Twitter handle of Colors shared the video online. It opens with a performance of Dance Deewane 3 contestants Rupesh Soni and Saddam Shaikh. Through their performance, the contestants portray the relationship of a beggar and his dog. The video shows their struggle for survival, their care and concern for each other and a lot more about their relationship.

The 'love special' episode, that will be aired over the weekend, will also feature former Bigg Boss 13 contestants and rumoured couple, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. In an earlier promo, Shehnaaz was seen performing a romantic dance with contestants Piyush Gurbhele on Pehli Nazar Mein from Race. Piyush even teased Sidharth while dancing with Shehnaaz and the actor pretended to be jealous.

Last week, Madhuri Dixit got teary-eyed on the show after listening to the widow of a soldier who died in the Pulwama attack. The army widow recalled the moment she was informed about her husband's death. Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu, who was present for the Independence Day special episode, also got emotional.

Last seen in Kalank in 2019, Madhuri will soon make her digital debut with Netflix drama Finding Anamika. Its plot revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and lies in the life of an iconic actress.