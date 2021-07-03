Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tv

Madhuri Dixit grooves to Vijay's Vaathi Coming, performs a scene from Guide with Jackie Shroff. Watch

In an upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3, Madhuri Dixit will be seen dancing to Vaathi Coming and Aye Meri Zohrajabeen with guests Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff from an upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3.

Madhuri Dixit stepped on the stage to groove to the hit track Vaathi Coming, from Tamil actor Vijay's film Master, in the latest episode of Dance Deewane. The actor was seen performing on the song with Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in tow.

In a video released by Colors on Instagram, Madhuri Dixit began the energetic performance by recreating Vijay's hook step from Vaathi Coming with Jackie Shroff before Suniel Shetty, Madhuri's fellow judges and the contestants joined in.

Besides dancing to Vaathi Coming, Madhuri, Jackie, and Suniel also delivered a hilarious performance to Aye Meri Zohrajabeen from the film Phir Hera Pheri (2006). The song, which was recently recreated by numerous social media users, was reenacted by the trio with the help of Dharmesh Yelande, Tushar Kalia, and host Raghav Juyal. The song originally featured on Suniel, Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal.

Apart from the performances, Madhuri also took to the stage and recreated a scene from Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman's Guide with Jackie. As reported by India Today, Jackie said that Guide was one of his favourite movies. He added that he would always be a fan of Dev.

Also read: Kiran Rao sent pic with Aamir Khan, Azad to friend Amin Hajee today, he says 'glad they're keeping their promise'

“Dev sahab is like God to me. He was the one who gave me my first ever film role. I remember my first scene when I couldn’t manage to do a stunt and the technicians on set scolded me. Dev Sahab intervened. He asked them to treat me with respect as I was new and would soon learn. I cannot thank him enough. He has even written about me in his book and I am forever grateful to him," he said.

Dance Deewane 3 airs on Colors TV on Saturdays and Sundays.

Topics
madhuri dixit jackie shroff suniel shetty dance deewane thalapathy vijay vaathi coming

