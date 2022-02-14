Madhuri Dixit leaves flirty Kapil Sharma tongue-tied, dances with ‘jaundice wala Shah Rukh Khan’. Watch

The Fame Game stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. A promo for the upcoming episode was shared on YouTube by Sony Entertainment Television.

Madhuri entered the stage with host Kapil Sharma, who sang Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai for her. Kapil asked Sanjay, who worked with Madhuri in the 90s films Raja and Mohabbat, about the change he has seen in her over the years. “Actually, she is looking more beautiful now,” he replied as she blushed.

Kapil asked Madhuri how she feels about every other man flirting with her. “Mujhe Dr Nene yaad aa jaate hai (I am reminded of my husband Dr Shriram Nene),” she said, leaving him tongue-tied.

While Krushna Abhishek mimicked Jackie Shroff, Chandan Prabhakar was in Shah Rukh Khan’s get-up from Devdas. Kapil dismissed the latter as ‘jaundice wala Shah Rukh Khan (jaundiced Shah Rukh Khan)’. Madhuri later danced to Dola Re Dola with Krushna, Chandan and Kiku Sharda.

Madhuri was last seen on the big screen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. She is gearing up to make her digital debut with a Netflix series titled The Fame Game, in which she plays a superstar who goes missing. During the search for her, painful truths behind the flawless facade of her life and family are revealed. The first season will begin streaming from February 25.

At the virtual trailer launch of the show, Madhuri said, “I play a superstar in the series and also have a husband and kids. But my real life is different from what you get to see in The Fame Game. I have been fortunate that I have worked with the best of filmmakers and co-actors. My family shares a much warmer relationship with me.”

