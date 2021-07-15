Madhuri Dixit plays Jaya Bachchan as she recreates Silsila scene with Rekha on Dance Deewane 3. Watch

Veteran actor Rekha will be seen on Dance Deewane 3 on this weekend's episode. Ahead of it, Colors released a promo video showing Madhuri Dixit and Rekha recreating one of the best-remembered-scenes from the 1981 film, Silsila.

The scene, which originally featured Rekha and Jaya Bachchan's characters in the film, is enacted out on stage by the two. Madhuri asks: "Kya chahti hain aap (What do you want)?" Rekha replies: Mere chahne se kya hota hai (My desire is of no consequence)? Madhuri continues: "Unka daaman chhod dijiye (free him)." Rekha replies: "Yeh mere bas mein nahin, aur joh mere bas mein nahin, woh main kaise kar sakti hoon (That is beyond my power, I can't do it)." Madhuri then says: "Amit mere pati hain, mera dharm hai (Amit is my husband). Rekha finally says: "Woh mera pyar hai (He is the love of my life)."

At this, the song Dekha Ek Khwab from the movie, plays in the background. Rekha will reportedly perform some of the most iconic songs and scenes from her films.

Colors had earlier released a picture from the show, in which Rekha, dressed in heavy jewellery and ethnic wear, is seen planting a kiss on Madhuri's cheek. Madhuri wore a navy blue lehenga for the episode.

An earlier promo video had shown Rekha performing to her song, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke from Umrao Jaan (1981).

Also read: Sharat Saxena says all ‘good roles written for old people go to Amitabh Bachchan’, people like him get ‘scrapings’

Rekha has been quite a hit, appearing on reality shows. In April, she had similarly appeared on an episode of Indian Idol 12, which was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. During the episode, her reply to a cheeky question by show host Jay Bhanushali had caused quite a flutter.

Jay had commented on women falling hard for married men, to which Rekha had made a quick reply: "Muhse puchiye na (Ask me)." As a dazed Jay went "huh", Rekha feigned innocence and said, "Maine kuch nahi kaha (I didn't say anything)." Audience were seen laughing out loud.

In the past couple of weeks, Dance Deewane 3 has seen quite a few star guests including Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.