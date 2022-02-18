Madhuri Dixit recalls hilarious autograph incident when her driver handed her a pen, leaves Kapil Sharma in splits

Madhuri Dixit shared a hilarious anecdote from her life on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor will be seen promoting her debut web series, The Fame Game, on the show this weekend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhuri visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with co-star Sanjay Kapoor. She shared an incident from when she called her driver asking for a pen and paper so she could make a list of things she wanted him to fetch from her house. She revealed that when he handed her the pen and paper, she simply signed an autograph on it and handed it to him. Reacting to it, host Kapil Sharma asked Sanjay as well to share something similar but they all burst into laughter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhuri and Sanjay have earlier worked together in 1995 film Raja. In the promo for the upcoming episode, they are also seen dancing to their popular chartbuster Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi on the show. Kapil also joked how college boys wouldn’t have money in their wallet but would always carry a picture of Madhuri.

Madhuri is making her OTT debut with The Fame Game, which was earlier titled Finding Anamika. She will be seen in the role of a Bollywood star named Anamika Anand whose life has a dark side as well, hidden by the glamourous image of hers. Besides Madhuri and Sanjay, it also stars Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jaferi and Suhasini Muley. The show will release on Netflix on February 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Madhuri Dixit recalls how a man entered her home pretending to be an electrician: 'Hum aapko dekhne aae the'

The show has been described in these words: “Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON