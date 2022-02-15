Madhuri Dixit laughs as Kapil Sharma jokes about her husband Dr Shriram Nene’s reaction to holding her hand. Watch

Madhuri Dixit will appear in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming Netflix series The Fame Game. A promo showed her cracking up at a joke made by Kapil Sharma about her husband Dr Shriram Nene.

The teaser showed Kapil entering hand-in-hand with Madhuri as he sang Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai for her. He then asked her a funny question about her husband Dr Shriram Nene, who is a cardiothoracic surgeon by profession.

“Jab Dr Nene ne aapka pehli baar haath pakda, unhone ‘I love you’ bola tha ya unhone bola ‘Koi aur doctor bulao, meri dhadkan tez ho rahi hai’ (When Dr Nene first held your hand, did he say ‘I love you’ or did he say ‘Call another doctor, my heart is racing’)?” Kapil asked, leaving Madhuri in splits.

In an earlier promo, Kapil called Madhuri ageless and asked her how she feels about men everywhere flirting with her. “Mujhe Dr Nene yaad aa jaate hai (I am reminded of my husband Dr Shriram Nene),” she said, leaving him tongue-tied.

Madhuri first met Shriram at her brother’s house and they tied the knot on October 17, 1999. After getting married, she moved to the US for a few years but returned to India in 2011. The couple has two sons - Arin and Ryan.

Currently, Madhuri is gearing up to make her digital debut with The Fame Game, in which she plays a superstar who goes missing. During the search for her, painful truths behind the flawless facade of her life and family are revealed. Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar, the show also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jafari. The first season will begin streaming from February 25.

