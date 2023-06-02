Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal's health remains critical, brother urges to pray

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal who is best known for appearing as Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra's Mahabharat has been admitted to a hospital due to heart and kidney-related problems. Reportedly, he is 78. As his condition continues to be critical, the actor's brother, actor-comedian Paintal urged everyone to keep him in their prayers. Also read: Mahabharat’s Shakuni Mama aka Gufi Paintal remembers the show

Paintal informed the news agency ANI about the actor's health. He said, "Gufi Ji's health condition is very bad. He has heart and kidney problems." He further asked to pray for his health. Gufi Paintal is admitted to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital of Mumbai's Andheri West.

The news about Gufi Paintal's health surfaced after actor Tina Ghaai shared a post on her Instagram handle. She had posted a photo of the actor and wrote in the caption, “GufiPaintal ji #Takleef mein hain #prarthana ki jeeye #omsairam #prayers #prayersforhealing #prayersneeded.”

Gufi Paintal's best works

Gufi made his debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar, co-starring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Asrani and others. He has appeared in several TV shows and films. While he is still remembered for his stint in Mahabharat, he was also seen in Bahadur Shah Zafar, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn and Jay Kaniya lal Ki among other popular TV shows. He has been a part of films like Dillagi, Desh Pardesh, and Suhaag.

Mahabharat returned on TV during the lockdown. Talking about it, Gufi had told Times of India, “The shutdown made me feel jittery. But as they announced to re-telecast of Mahabharat, I was like ‘yes. Now it’s all set’. I got to see that world again. Yahi sab to hota aaya hai. Desire, politicking, fight for power... Revisiting the golden age of television acted like a mood booster. If you do anything which is close to your heart you will stay happy in every situation. So, for me Mahabharat, jo ki mere dil ke sabse kareeb hai, worked well.” The actor was an associate director, casting director and production designer of the show as well.

