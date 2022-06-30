Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali file FIR after cook allegedly threatens to kill them, daughter: ‘Scared for family’s safety'

Actor couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali filed a police complaint on Thursday after their cook allegedly threatened to kill them and their two-year-old daughter Tara. Mahhi took to Twitter on Thursday to post a series of tweets recounting her experience but later deleted the tweets. She did, however, speak about the incident and confirmed it in a subsequent interview. Also read: Mahhi Vij says she received rape threat, abuse from person who allegedly hit her car

On Thursday evening, Mahhi posted a series of tweets in which she alleged that a cook she and Jay Bhanushali hired just days ago was stealing from them. In the now-deleted tweets, Mahhi the police was letting him out on bail and she was scared for her and her family. She alleged that the man threatened to stab her with a khanjar (dagger).

Mahhi Vij's now-deleted tweets about her ordeal.

Later in the day, Mahhi confirmed the whole incident while speaking with ETimes. “It had just been three days and we were alerted that he’s stealing. I had waited to inform Jay. When Jay came, he wanted to settle the bill but the cook demanded to be paid for the entire month. When Jay tried to reason out, he said ‘200 bihari laake khada kar dunga’ (I’ll get 200 people outside your house). He got drunk and started hurling abuses at us. We went to the cops. I don’t care if anything happens to me, but I was scared for my daughter,” she said.

Mahhi and Jay eventually filed a police complaint as per reports and the cook was arrested but later let out on bail. Apparently unhappy with the man being released, Mahhi said, “When we went to the police station he kept calling me. I have all the recordings. Seeing whatever is happening everywhere, it is very scary. What if he stabs me? If something happens to me, people will protest later. What’s the point then? I am scared for my family’s safety. I heard he will be out on bail. What if he actually gets men after coming out of the jail and targets us?”

Mahhi and Jay are both popular television actors who have been active in the industry for over a decade. The two married in 2011 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019.

