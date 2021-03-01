Mahhi Vij: People have this wrong conception that I am on a break

After Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Teri Meri Love Stories, actor Mahhi Vij has not been frequent with her appearances on small screen, and she confesses that not much work is coming her way as people assume that she is on a break.

“I haven’t taken any breaks,” she clarifies, and adds, “Even when I was pregnant, I was working. I don’t want to take a break. I have really good help at home. So, there’s no question of taking a break. I don’t know why people have some misconception about me of taking a break or something.”

Asserting that she is absolutely ready to work, she is quick to point, “Nothing has been offered to me. We (actors) have a very short span of career and we can can work till a certain age. So, I want to make the most of it.”

However, Vij rues it’s all because of this misconception that things aren’t working out. In fact, she shares being “clueless” about how this misunderstanding began in the first place.

“When I was doing Laagi Tujhse Lagan, I took a few years break in between and there was no good work being offered to me. I really don’t know what people had in mind. In fact, for four years there was a misconception that I was pregnant,” says Vij, who is married to actor Jay Bhanushali.

Now, besides acting projects, the actor is also looking at taking up hosting gigs. “I would love to host. In fact, I keep telling Jay to recommend my name. I have a comic sense, and I really want to show it. So, I’m interested more in hosting and anchoring,” Vij saysm adding that she will soon “start getting in touch with people” and showing her interest in taking up more such stints.

In her personal life, Vij and Bhanushali together have a daughter, Tara. They are also foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer. The actor says like any other parents, embracing motherhood has made her emotional.

“I have become super emotional and super finicky. With Tara, I’m cautious 24/7. I keep thinking about what she might do, whether she is safe or if she will get hurt. I have started thinking about her first. She comes first in everything whether it is travelling or shopping or eating,” she shares.