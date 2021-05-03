Mahhi Vij shares pics with daughter Tara, mom: 'With my greatest blessings, for whom I want to stay safe'

Actor Mahhi Vij on Sunday shared a couple of pictures with her daughter Tara and her mother. She mentioned how she would want to be safe to care for them.

Sharing the pictures, Mahhi wrote: "With my greatest blessings....for whom I thank God everyday! For whom I want to stay safe because they are mine to look after, to care, to love! @tarajaymahhi #motherdaughterlife #staysafe."

One of the pictures showed Tara lying on her mother, while two others were of Mahhi with her mother. Reacting to her post, her industry colleague, actor Aamna Shariff dropped a heart heart emoji, while actor Bhumika Gurung dropped a white heart. Actor and producer Neha Mishra said: "So true bless you."

A couple of days back, Mahhi had shared a video montage of her mother, striking poses for the camera and had written: "Shades nahi utarenge hum (We will not remove the sunglasses). My mother is a rockstar."





On World Dance Day, Mahhi had shared a cute video with her daughter and had written: "On #WorldDanceDay ,dancing with my lifetime partner....keep smiling, stay safe and be healthy #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #dancereel."

Mahhi and her husband Jay Bhanushali are biological parents to Tara and foster parents to Rajveer and Khushi. In the past, they would often share pictures of the five of them. However, a couple of months back, the foster children were sent to live with their grandparents. Online, many had accused the couple of abandoning the two kids.

Addressing the issue, Mahhi had written in a post: “A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it's just FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer."

She had continued: "So today to all of you who may question why you aren't seeing them with us or feel that we've abandoned them, please don't! It pains us and it will hurt our children when they grow up. For us all our three children are equally loved but two of them though living in their hometown are still precious for us. Our video calls and frequent exchange of messages keep us close to them and that's a decision which none of us have a right to interfere in."

