Malaika Arora says ‘someone please tie him up’ as Maniesh Paul makes cheeky remark: ‘Garam se yaad aaya…’

A new promo for India’s Best Dancer season two, shared online by Sony Entertainment Television, showed host Maniesh Paul showering judge Malaika Arora with compliments. She blushed and at one point, joked that he should be tied up.

The video started with Maniesh asking, “Garam se yaad aaya, Malaika, kya kahengi aap (Speaking of hot, what do you have to say, Malaika)?” She replied by asking him out on a date. He then said that everyone calls her ‘hot’ but he has actual proof of it.

Maniesh pointed to a block of ice lying on the stage and said that it melted from the side that Malaika looked at it. She blushed, laughed and even gave him a standing ovation. Her co-judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis were also in splits.

Maniesh then dedicated a shayari to Malaika, in which he called her a ‘patakha (firework)’ and said that he would destroy anyone who tries to come between them. She laughed and said, “Isko koi baandh ke rakho yaar, Maniesh ko. Ya ghode pe bitha ke bhej do bahar (Someone please tie him up. Or put him on the plastic horse and send him outside).”

The promo also showed Maniesh hopping on the plastic horse behind him and asking the contestant to teach him a few dance steps.

India’s Best Dancer season two premiered on October 16. The previous season was won by Tiger Pop, whose real name is Ajay Singh, from Gurugram.

Recently, Malaika was also seen as a judge on MTV Supermodel of the Year season two, alongside actor-model Milind Soman and VJ Anusha Dandekar. In the past, she has judged reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India’s Got Talent.