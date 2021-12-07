Malaika Arora snaps at Terence Lewis, he catches Vaani Kapoor at an awkward moment: ‘I’m fixing my dress’. Watch

Terence Lewis shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of India’s Best Dancer, featuring his co-judges Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur. Host Maniesh Paul and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor also featured in it.

“Vlogeshwari is back, guys,” Terence said. As the camera was on her, Malaika asked Geeta to join her for ‘moral support’. He then turned the focus to Vaani, who told him, “I’m fixing my dress.” She later blew kisses at the camera.

Terence gave them some English words and asked them to translate them to Hindi. The first one was ‘contestant’. Neither Vaani nor Malaika could answer correctly. The next word was ‘competition’ and the right answer was given by Ayushmann. “Yeh waise Hindi ka teacher hai school mein, part-time acting bhi kar raha hai (He actually teaches Hindi in a school and is only a part-time actor),” Maniesh teased him.

As Malaika said she needed a ‘toilet break’, Terence asked her to translate it into Hindi. After some prompting from Vaani, she got the right word. At one point, she jokingly snapped at him and said, “Chup kar (Shut up)”. When he asked Geeta what kind of bathroom break she wanted, she said, “I want a break from you, Terence. Get out!”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Terence wrote, “Vlogeshwari is Back!!!” The clip got a lot of love from fans, even though the comments on the post were limited. “This is so much fun,” one wrote, adding a bunch of laughing emojis. “We loved it. Keep em coming Terrence sir,” another said.

Currently, India’s Best Dancer is in its second season, which premiered last month. The previous season was won by Tiger Pop, whose real name is Ajay Singh, from Gurugram.