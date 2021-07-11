Mandira Bedi spotted on her morning walk by paparazzi, first time since husband Raj Kaushal's death

Actor-host Mandira Bedi was spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi on Sunday. She was on her morning walk with another person. This is the first time that she was spotted by photographers since the death of her husband, Raj Kaushal.

Mandira was seen in a black tank top and grey tights, chatting with her company. She was wearing a black mask and walking swiftly past the photographers.

Raj Kaushal died two weeks ago, at the age of 49. He had suffered a heart attack. He is survived by Mandira and their two children, son Vir and daughter Tara. After his death, Mandira took to social media to share pictures with him and pay him a tribute. Sharing her first tweet since Raj's death, Mandira posted a photo of the two of them and wrote, "#rip my Raji."

Also read: Ananya Panday remembers her late grandmother with childhood pics: 'You’re too loved to ever be forgotten'

Raj's friends spoke to the media and wrote tributes for the filmmaker after his death. Music director Sulaiman Merchant told a leading daily, "Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening. Well, he took an antacid tablet. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chowdhry, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I'm not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late."

Sulaiman also said that Raj had suffered a heart attack previously too. He said, "I think he was 30-32 then. But they took a lot of care after that attack, and he'd kept fine since then."