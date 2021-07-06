Mandira Bedi shares first tweet after husband Raj Kaushal's death: 'RIP my Raji'

Mandira Bedi has shared a heartbreaking picture on social media, her second post since the sudden death of her husband Raj Kaushal last week. Hours after posting pictures with him on Instagram, she tweeted another picture with her late husband.

Late filmmaker Raj Kaushal and actor-television personality Mandira Bedi can be seen posing goofily in the throwback picture that she shared late Monday. While Mandira smiles, dressed in a white top and denim shorts, Raj is seen happily pointing towards the camera, dressed in a black T-shirt and khaki pants. She captioned it, "RIP my Raji." Actor Suresh Menon replied to her tweet, "God give you immense strength to bear this great loss, our prayers with you and your lovely family."

Condolence messages poured in from many of her fans. "I've followed you from your debut on TV & now I can confidently say you are an amazingly strong woman who has always followed her heart. At this time of your loss I extend heartfelt condolences to you & family. Praying for eternal peace to the departed soul. Stay strong as ever," one wrote.

Another talked about Mandira Bedi's debut, the TV show Shanti, and wrote, "I saw you first time on television as 'Shanti' when I was a kid. My mom was a fan of 'Shanti'. You are an inspiration to this generation. May God give you the strength to overcome the pain."

One fan of the actor also wrote, "I am so sorry dear. Literally so much sorry! How much of a lively soul you were. Things will never be same again but I really hope you come back stronger in a new way! You will! Much love and respect. Miss Raj very much, so unfortunate oh God."

Earlier in the day, Mandira Bedi had shared three pictures with Raj Kaushal from one of their outings. She simply captioned the post with a broken heart emoji. They held glasses of wine and seemed to be sitting at a dinner table in the photos.

Actors Aashka Goradia, Mithila Palkar, musician Armaan Malik, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and many others offered condolences in the comments section. It was Mandira's first social media post since the death of her husband Raj Kaushal on Wednesday.

Raj Kaushal died early Wednesday morning following a heart attack. He is survived by Mandira Bedi and their two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

A prayer meet for Raj was held at the couple's Mumbai house on Saturday and Mouni Roy and Vidya Malavade, among many others, were in attendance.

Raj is known for directing films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai?. He also produced filmmaker Onir’s acclaimed drama My Brother… Nikhil.