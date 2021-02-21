Manish Verma: I never had plan B, it was acting or nothing for me

Model-actor Manish Verma believes that reliving your parents’ dreams is most rewarding. “I remember when my father told me that how he got an acting offer but due to various reasons had to return from Mumbai. So, this thing was always in the back of my mind that if he couldn’t fulfill his dream then I can do it for him,” said the Ishq Aaj Kal actor.

So, he started with modelling. “I thought it’s an extension to acting but soon I was proved wrong. I had to go through numerous auditions for over a year before getting a cameo in ‘Kundali Bhagya’.”

Talking more about his journey, Manish said, “For me, I had no plan B when I decided to take up acting as a full-time career. I knew this was it! I had to make it work and find some projects. Then, the show ‘Jamai Raja 2.0’ and ‘Ishq...’ happened. I was at ease that finally I got work that too important roles. Then the big turning point came with my first grey character in ‘Beyhadh-2’ that was followed by my current project where I play a negative role of Gulshan in ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’.”

Manish, who has a strong connect from cities like Delhi, Chandigarh and Lucknow, says playing characters from these places comes easy to him. “My nani was from Lucknow and paternal side from Chandigarh while I was staying in Delhi before shifting to Mumbai. So, you can say I’m related to all these cities and I love adding their imbibed qualities to my characters.”

"After doing two antagonist characters now, I am all prepared to take up some positive roles and try web as a medium. As a lot is happening on OTT in terms of great content and storytelling, I have a couple of offers and soon I'll take my pick."