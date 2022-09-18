Manmohan Tiwari: Waiting for a role that can be ace of my career

Actor and host Manmohan Tiwari has made a strong foundation essaying comedy roles. But, getting opportunity to dabble in other genres makes him more content.

“I have been part of a series of comic or light hearted roles and for me it’s all part of my work at the end of the day. Whenever I have got a character — be it negative or grey — I have given my all to make a difference,” says the Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya (2011) and Jana Na Dil Se Door (2016) actor.

Tiwari hosted a couple of shows after becoming finalist of reality show Rakhi Ka Swayamwar. “I have hosted a few travel series including Namah Shivay. Doing reality TV peps me up as I get to be myself and connect with the audience one-on-one. As a participant too, I had an opportunity to do reality TV but those were different times and today I have grown beyond it.”

Seen in shows like Honge Juda Na Hum (2013) and Police Factory (2015), he still awaits real recognition.

“I have work on my plate and good projects are happening but I still want to risk it all to get that one character that proves to be a perfect ace for me in my career. I started from nowhere and today I’m part of this industry. I feel proud of how I started from a small town and reach this far on my own.”

Currently, Tiwari playing lead in the TV daily JaiBharti.