Mann Udu Udu Zala’s Ajinkya Raut’s Insta hacked: It will be a big failure for us if we cannot catch these hackers

In the wee hours of Monday actor Ajinkya Raut was on his way to Mumbai from his home town when he saw a message on his Instagram. The message was with respect to verifying Raut’s Instagram account. “Before this I tried getting a blue tick (Instagram’s verification) but it didn’t happen. This account looked so authentic and so did the message,” Raut mentions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor has already lodged an FIR and is in touch with the cyber cell. “I not only want to retrieve my account but also want to know who these people are. We have developed a lot digitally, so it will be a big failure for us and the law if we cannot catch these hackers. I believe in the law,” Raut shares.

The actor cites his tiredness and heavy eyes as the reason why he put his username and password to the link without giving it a second thought. “I know it was stupid,” he laments, adding, soon he was logged out of his account and it was hacked. “I changed my other passwords. But it is so sad that it happened. These hackers have become such experts. Imagine, they just hacked my social media and it has affected me so much. I mean for an actor a lot depends on social media. Most of the casting of late are based on one’s Instagram position,” a devastated Raut elaborates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram is a place that’s extremely personal to one. Raut mentions how there are several personal conversations and chats involving his family that may be at risk. “Of course, there are a lot of personal things. I’m a young single adult, I have interacted with people. But now I cannot stress much about it. Currently, I just want to spread awareness about this,” he adds.