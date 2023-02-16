Manul Chudasama to be seen on Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul in role played by Tunisha Sharma, who died on set last year

Weeks after claiming that they would not replace Tunisha Sharma, producers of Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul have finalised Brij Ke Gopal actor Manul Chudasama to play Princess Mariam on the show, which was originally essayed by Tunisha. Tunisha was found dead last year on the sets of the TV show. (Also read: After Tunisha's death, Ali Baba shoot resumes on ‘freshly painted’ set with puja)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day after her death, Tunisha's mother accused Sheezan Khan - Tunisha's co-star and former boyfriend - of abetment to suicide and also claimed that he used to beat Tunisha.

Asked about replacing Tunisha, Manul told ETimes, "Replacing wouldn't be the right word. I am not replacing Tunisha but coming up with a fresh perspective on the character. I can never take Tunisha's place, she did an amazing job in the show and I just hope that people love the character and shower us with the same love that they did before." Manul was previously seen in the show Brij Ke Gopal as Radha and the show was pulled off air due to low ratings.

After the show resumed shoot, a January ETimes report said that the show will continue to air and focus on other characters instead of replacing the lead actors. It also quoted a channel official as saying, “The show is definitely not going off-air. It will continue.” The report said that there will be replacement for Tunisha, and a new lead pair of characters may be introduced on Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Tunisha, Chandan K Anand had earlier told Hindustan Times, “Tunisha wanted to have a word with me. But time hi nahi mila. Kabhi kuch na kuch aa jata hain sets pe. Phir agle din usne aisa kuch step le liya. Pata nahi kya baat karni thi (We never got time. There was always something or the other going on the sets. The next day she took the drastic step)."

He had added, “The point is actors are quite vulnerable because we tend to find emotions in it. Sharing is very important. She (Tunisha Sharma) was hasti-khelti, pyaar bachi ( She was always happy and smiling). This has become a lesson for all of us, some are running behind followers on social media, and some for lead roles."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.