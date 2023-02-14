Tunisha Sharma wasn't depressed, wanted to speak with me: co-star Chandan K Anand

Actor Chandan K Anand shared a warm equation with Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Tunisha Sharma who breathed last in December 2022. In a chat with Hindustan Times, he revealed the late actor wished to speak with him, days before her death.

Chandan recalled, “Tunisha wanted to have a word with me. But time hi nahi mila. Kabhi kuch na kuch aa jata hain sets pe. Phir agle din usne aisa kuch step le liya. Pata nahi kya baat karni thi (We never got time. There was always something or the other going on the sets. The next day she took the drastic step)."

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24 on the sets of Ali Baba. Reportedly, she died by suicide and her co-star, ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. In the show, Chandan played Tunisha’s maternal uncle, Saddam.

“The point is actors are quite vulnerable because we tend to find emotions in it. Sharing is very important. She (Tunisha Sharma) was hasti-khelti, pyaar bachi ( She was always happy and smiling). This has become a lesson for all of us, some are running behind followers on social media, and some for lead roles,” Chandan added.

While Police continue to probe Tunisha’s death, reports claimed many things about Tunisha’s mental health. Chandan pointed out, “People are saying she was depressed. Aisa nahi hai. Mujhe bura lagta tha jab sab bolne lag gaye woh depressed thi. Kuch depression me nahi thi. Ek chiz dukh lagi, bura laga aur baki ki kahani wahi janegi kya hua (She wasn’t depressed. I feel bad when people think she was depressed. She got hurt, felt bad and rest only she knows what happened). I don’t know. But when I think about her, I just remember her working so hard on the sets. She was really focused and a happy-go-lucky person. Par kya kare? Kuch nahi kar sakte (but we can’t do anything now)."

The show recently returned on SAB TV with a new title Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2, and new faces. Chandan is likely to join the new cast. He updated, “I did get a call. I am not sure when I will join. I took a break for a couple of months.” Chandan is currently appearing in on going show, Durga Aur Charu.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

