Home / Entertainment / Tv / Marriage can wait: Himanshi Khurana on her relationship with Asim Riaz
tv

Marriage can wait: Himanshi Khurana on her relationship with Asim Riaz

The actor-singer says that her and beau Asim Riaz’s careers their priorities currently; adds that their personal lives making news affects her
Himanshi Khurana recently shut down a troll who pointed fingers at her for working with an entourage mostly comprising transgender people (Photo: Instagram/iamhimanshikhurana)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 06:57 PM IST
By Titas Chowdhury

Ever since their stint on a reality show on Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have been making headlines for their love story. But recently Khurana made it to the news because she shut down a troll, who pointed fingers at her for working with an entourage that mostly consists of transgenders, during a live chat.

“I’ve worked with them for a long time now,” says Khurana, adding, “It’s the society that has made us look at them differently. They are victims of discrimination and more often than not, find difficulty in landing jobs. But they are human beings like us. Look at K Prithika Yashini (police officer) and Gauri Sawant (transgender activist). They’ve achieved so much and yet people treat the queer community differently.”

Meanwhile, talking about her beau, Riaz, 28, with whom she collaborated for a single Gallan Bholiyan, their fifth music video, Khurana says, “We’ve grown a lot after the (reality) show, both personally and professionally. He has come out with some great tracks that have received a lot of love from the audience. I’m very proud of him. He is hyperactive and is always on the lookout to try and do something new. That’s what I like about him.”

The duo often collaborates on projects that generate a lot of intrigue among their fans, leading them to ask where’s the couple’s relationship headed now. Pop the same question here and Khurana, 29, quips, “Our professional lives are our priority right now. Marriage can wait. I’m planning to explore new horizons and his (Riaz’s) career has just begun.”

But does being in the news mostly for her love life bother her? “To some extent, I guess, everyone feels affected by things like this. I believe that there’s a line between one’s professional and personal life,” Khurana admits.

