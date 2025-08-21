Matchmaker Sima Taparia turned me down because of my religion, says TV actor Nausheen Ali Sardar

Television actor and model Nausheen Ali Sardar recently shared a surprising anecdote about Indian Matchmaking-fame matchmaker, Sima Taparia. Appearing on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube show, Nausheen revealed that when she sought assistance in finding a life partner during the COVID-19 period, Sima turned her down due to her religious background. Nausheen Ali Sardar highlighted the absurdity of Sima Taparia's traditional views on women and expressed frustration over being judged based on religion despite her diverse upbringing.

Nausheen describes her interaction with Sima Taparia

“My sister approached her because the show was such a hit. But when I told her I was open to marrying someone from a Catholic, Sikh, or Punjabi background, Sima said, ‘No, we can’t find you someone because you’re Muslim.’ I couldn’t help laughing at how absurd it was," Nausheen said.

Nausheen further criticised Sima’s traditional stance on how women should behave, noting that on Indian Matchmaking, Sima often advised women to “stay quiet” and “keep their eyes down.” She said it felt ‘outdated’, adding that it was ironic that the same person with such views also refused to help her because of her religion.

With her diverse cultural upbringing, being raised by an Iranian mother and Punjabi father and schooled in a Catholic environment, Nausheen expressed frustration over the matchmaker’s narrow approach. “What exactly is the right match for me?” she wondered, highlighting how her multifaceted identity didn’t fit neatly into conventional categories.

Nausheen's career

Nausheen Ali Sardar rose to fame with the title role in the popular early 2000s TV show Kkusum on Sony Entertainment Television, which made her a household name. She became a prominent face on Indian television. Over the years, she appeared in shows like Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhunga, The Adventures of Hatim, and Alif Laila.

Nausheen also ventured into films such as Three: Love, Lies and Betrayal and Do Dilon Ke Khel Mein. She participated in reality shows, including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout.