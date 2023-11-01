Matthew Perry wanted a ‘genuinely kind’ woman but struggled to ‘find anyone he could trust’

Matthew Perry lived alone before his death but longed to be with someone. The late Friends actor's longtime barber has revealed that Perry wanted a woman who was “genuinely kind,” and “didn't want him for his money.” Sadly, he struggled to find anyone “he could trust.” In an interview with US Sun, Pierre Johnson Jr said that from 2018 to 2022, he went to the 17 Again star's house every other week for haircuts and beard trims. According to Johnson, Perry had been dealing with loneliness for a long time and yearned for a companion in the days leading up to his death.

Matthew Perry During his life, Perry had a long struggle with addiction (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

“He was a lovable guy and he didn't want to live alone,” Johnson said, adding, “He wanted to be with someone. But it was so hard to find anybody that he could trust.” Johnson who saw Perry after his break up with his then-fiancee Molly Hurwitz, revealed that the Fools Rush In star often went out on dates. Perry and literary manager Hurwitz got engaged in November 2020 but later called off their relationship in June 2021. The duo began dating in 2018. “I know he was back out there after his breakup with Molly,” he said. Johnson further added, “I do remember after a haircut, he put a leather coat on because he said he had a date that night. He was still foxy.”

However, Perry never seemed to have great luck when it came to relationships. Johnson explained, “He wanted a woman who was genuinely kind to him, didn’t want him for his money, and wouldn’t sue him!” Speaking about Perry's desire to have children, Johnson revealed, “My daughter was born in 2018 and he said he wanted to be a father. He never got a chance to have a child, it’s so sad.” Moreover, Johnson also said that the American-Canadian actor wanted to make a TV comeback and felt “happier than ever,” in the last few years.