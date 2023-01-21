Meghan Markle's sister slams Prince Harry, calls him 'emotionally underdeveloped': He lacks shame, can’t move on

Prince Harry's memoir Spare was released on January 10. In the book, in which he detailed several allegations against the royal family, has become the fastest selling nonfiction book to be ever published. Now Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle's estranged sister, has slammed Prince Harry and said that he is an ‘emotionally underdeveloped’ man who ‘needs counselling’. (Also read: Prince Harry says he had to cut Spare short for father, brother: 'I don’t think they would ever forgive me')

Ahead of the release of Spare, Prince Harry appeared in several interviews to promote his book, where he said how his father, King Charles, considered him to be the ‘spare’ son of the family, since his elder brother Prince William would always be the one to become the heir to the British throne. He also detailed an occasion, where he was physically attacked by his elder brother Prince William over his marriage to Meghan Markle. Now in a new interview, Samantha Markle has launched fresh attacks on Prince Harry and said that he is a ‘shameless man’ who is playing this game to ‘seek attention’.

In an interview with Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News, Samantha Markle said, "I think he [Harry] is lacking in empathy, remorse, and shame. He is showing a clear disconnect with reality and is so emotionally underdeveloped that he can’t move on from this stage where he has resentment over a whole host of issues... It’s really par for the course that he’s behaving in this bitter and delusionary way." She also added that Prince Harry is simply playing “an attention game” and called him a “loose cannon”.

In the earlier weeks, Prince Harry had demanded an apology from the royal family to Meghan Markle for their treatment of her as a royal member in the British monarchy. Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018. They welcomed son Archie in May 2019, and daughter Lilibet in June 2021. Since Meghan and Harry announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior working royals, they have been open about their life in the royal family. They were recently seen in the Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, where they spoke about their life in the royal family.

