Miesha Iyer says she and Ieshaan Sehgaal are 'inseparable' since his eviction, went for dinner date

Last week, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal got evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. The two fell for each other inside the house.
Published on Nov 09, 2021 04:09 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal's romance inside the Bigg Boss 15 house started making headlines just a few days after the show began. Last week, both Miesha and Ieshaan got evicted from the house, leaving their fans heartbroken. Now in an interview, Miesha has revealed that the couple went out on a date after they got evicted.

While speaking to India Today, Miesha said that she is dating Ieshaan after their eviction as well. "We are dating. And since he has been evicted, we have been inseparable. It has been a month of us dating but we are pretty much together. We went out on a dinner date last night," she said.

Miesha added, "Love comes to you when you are not looking for it. Before I entered Bigg Boss, I was sure I would not get into a relationship or fall in love. Then Ieshaan happened and I was like oh ***t, now what? It was totally unexpected. It was such an intense and strong connection that it was undeniable."

The couple was in limelight after they were spotted sharing a kiss on the show. Bigg Boss host Salman Khan schooled the couple for the PDA and said that their romance was not looking good on screen. He added, “agar aap comfortable ho national television par (if you are comfortable on national television) then who are we to stop."

Ieshaan then proposed Miesha on air and said, “This platform has given me two things - Bigg Boss house and Miesha Iyer.” He then went on his knees and said, “I honestly, honestly, have never felt this before in my life with anyone. Yejo connection aapke saath feel hota hai, aisa connection... itna deepest, deep connection mujhe kisi ke saath feel nahi hua. (The connection that I feel with you, I have never felt anything like this before in my life, with anyone).” Miesha told him that she loves him too. 

