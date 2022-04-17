Millind Gaba, Pria Beniwal tie the knot in lavish Delhi wedding with laser lights, fog machines and grand chandeliers

Singer Millind Gaba, who also appeared on Bigg Boss OTT, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal on Saturday. Pictures from the wedding have been shared online. During his Bigg Boss OTT stint, Milind was seen often talking about Pria with other housemates. Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Millind Gaba confirms wedding, says, ‘Want everything to be perfect’

An Instagram account shared a series of pictures from Milind and Pria's big fat Delhi wedding. In the first picture, Milind is seen sitting on his knees holding Pria's hands, as they looked at each other, exchanging a smile. Behind them, a large gathering of family and friends can be seen. There are huge chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, a fog machine in action and even some laser light for more drama. The next picture is from their varmala (exchanging garlands) ceremony. In another photo, Milind is seen giving a kiss on Pria's forehead. In a few photos, Pria is clicked as she posed with her YouTuber brother Harsh Beniwal.

One fan commented on the pictures, “Very beautiful pictures." Another one said “dreamy pictures.” Many fans dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times last month, Milind talked about his bond with Pria. He said, “Everything that I’m doing is for her. I want to make her smile. Four years ago, things were different and difficult. I’m struggling even today, however, things are easy now (as compared to earlier). She has supported me when I was nothing and that means a lot to me. I respect that she has stood with me from the beginning. She has supported me whenever I’m down. And today, I’m more emotionally connected to her.”

The wedding festivities began from April 11, with the sagan ceremony. The couple threw a cocktail bash for their friends and family on April 13 and Pria's mehendi ceremony took place on April 15 at her place and their wedding on April 16.

