Mini Mathur reveals why she won’t return to Indian Idol as host: ‘Can’t be handling a toddler again’

Mini Mathur, who hosted the popular music reality show Indian Idol for six seasons, said that she would not want to return as an anchor. Currently, Indian Idol is in its twelfth season and is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

During a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Mini was asked, “Given a chance, would you host Indian Idol now?” Replying to the fan, she said, “Gave birth to it, turned it into an adult and let it fly. Can’t be handling a toddler again.”

Mini Mathur on Instagram Stories.

Last year, in an Instagram post, Mini reminisced about her Indian Idol days. “Indian idol was India’s first reality show....None of us had any idea that it would capture India’s imagination and go on to be a rage! I was straight out of 5 years as an MTV VJ, I had just delivered Vivaan... I was totally up to host a new international format but completely unprepared for being so emotionally involved with the show. Because it was a first at so many levels- pure, organic, truthful, naked. There was no pretension, no gimmicks or manipulation,” she wrote.

Mini talked about being ‘chased by people to know more about the contestants’ and travelling across the country to meet people with touching stories. “I connected with truck drivers, farmers, students, vegetable sellers, housewives at the same time as A-list stars, music maestros and celebrities. I was the receptacle to the great indian ‘HOPE’. In a lot of ways .. I discovered a whole new side of myself with the 6 seasons I hosted,” she said.





Recently, Indian Idol was at the centre of a controversy over its Kishore Kumar tribute episode, featuring Amit Kumar as a guest judge. Amit said that although he did not enjoy the episode and simply followed the makers’ instructions to praise all the contestants.

