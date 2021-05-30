Home / Entertainment / Tv / Indian Idol 12 judge Manoj Muntashir says Amit Kumar ‘took money’ to come on show, then criticised it
Manoj Muntashir is filling in as a judge on Indian Idol 12 in the absence of Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.
Manoj Muntashir is filling in as a judge on Indian Idol 12 in the absence of Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.
tv

Indian Idol 12 judge Manoj Muntashir says Amit Kumar ‘took money’ to come on show, then criticised it

  • Indian Idol 12 judge Manoj Muntashir said that if he was in Amit Kumar’s place and unhappy with the way the show was going, he would have opted out of it.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 10:34 PM IST

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who is filling in as a judge on Indian Idol 12, responded to the controversial Kishore Kumar tribute episode, featuring singer Amit Kumar as a guest judge. After the episode was criticised online, Amit said in an interview that he did not enjoy it, and was asked by the show's team to praise all the contestants.

Speaking to a leading daily, Manoj said, “If Amit Kumar came out and lashed out at the show, he shouldn’t have agreed to be a part of it in the first place. He took money for being a part of the show and then criticised it. I wouldn’t have done what Amit Kumar did. If I was in his place and not comfortable with the proceedings, I would have told the makers that I don’t want to be a part of the show.”

Indian Idol 12 judges, singer Neha Kakkar and singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya, were criticised for singing Kishore’s songs on the show. Manoj defended them and said, “Let me tell you one more thing. If I sing Kishore Kumar’s songs in my bathroom or amongst my friends, nobody can tell me that I can’t sing like him. I know I can't, nobody can. Whatever Neha and Himesh sang, they did to celebrate Kishore Kumar and it should have been taken in the right spirit. There was nothing wrong in what they did.”

Also see: Shahid Kapoor’s stepmom Supriya Pathak turns chef, Mira Rajput posts pic of ‘not-a-Khichdi by Hansa’

After Amit’s comments, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan and former Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant said that he should have expressed his grievances to the makers instead of speaking to the media about it.

Aditya also seemed to take a dig at Amit in a later episode as he asked guest judges Kumar Sanu, Roop Kumar Rathod and Anuradha Paudwal if they liked the show. “Yeh jo aapne humare contestants ki itni taareef ki hai aaj woh aapne dil se ki hai ya aapko humari team se kisine bola karne ke liye (The way you have praised our contestants so much today, did you do it from the heart or did someone from our team tell you to do it)?” he asked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manoj muntashir indian idol 12 indian idol amit kumar + 2 more

Related Stories

Abhijeet Sawant won the first season of Indian Idol.
Abhijeet Sawant won the first season of Indian Idol.
tv

Abhijeet on Indian Idol: They are more interested if contestant can polish shoes

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • Indian Idol season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant has criticised the show's latest seasons for not focussing on music but the tragic stories of contestants.
READ FULL STORY
Aditya Narayan has spoken about the criticism of Indian Idol.
Aditya Narayan has spoken about the criticism of Indian Idol.
tv

Aditya says people are upset at IPL ending, venting their anger at Indian Idol

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 08:52 AM IST
  • Actor-singer Aditya Narayan has defended his popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 against recent online criticism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.