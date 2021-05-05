Manoj Muntashir replies to fan who corrected him about Shammi Kapoor’s marriage gaffe: ‘I am only human’

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir responded to a fan who corrected him on Twitter. During a recent episode of singing reality show Indian Idol 12, Manoj made a factual error while talking about the life of late actor Shammi Kapoor.

Manoj, while sharing an anecdote about Shammi and his first wife, late actor Geeta Bali, had said that he did not marry again after her death. However, in 1969, four years after Geeta’s demise, Shammi married Neila Devi.

Pointing this out a fan shared a screenshot of a web search and wrote to Manoj, “@manojmuntashir sorry 2 correct u sir.” The lyricist replied, “Aap mujhe bilkul correct kar sakte hai. Main bhi insaan hoon aur tamaam koshishon ke bavajood galtiyaan ho hi jaati hai. Aise har padhne aur sunne wale ka aabhaar jo meri galtiyon ki taraf mera dhyaan kheenche. Is truti ke liye main officially kshama maang chuka hoon (You can definitely correct me. I am only human and sometimes make mistakes despite trying my best not to. I am grateful to those attentive people who draw my attention to my mistakes. I have already officially apologised for this error).”

आप मुझे बिल्कुल correct कर सकते हैं. मैं भी इंसान हूँ और तमाम कोशिशों के बावजूद ग़लतियाँ हो ही जाती हैं. ऐसे हर पढ़ने और सुनने वाले का आभार जो मेरी ग़लतियों की तरफ़ मेरा ध्यान खींचे. इस त्रुटि के लिए मैं officially क्षमा माँग चुका हूँ. https://t.co/3t3FbpO015 — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) May 4, 2021





Last week, Manoj took to Twitter to apologise for his goof-up. “Like all you lovely people out there, I am a die hard hindi cinema fan too. Sometimes fan do commit mistakes unintentionally. I apologize about a factual error in today's Indian idol episode. Shammi ji married Neila Devi after the untimely demise of Geeta Bali Ji. @SonyTV,” he wrote.

Like all you lovely people out there, I am a die hard hindi cinema fan too. Sometimes fan do commit mistakes unintentionally. I apologize about a factual error in today's Indian idol episode. Shammi ji married Neila Devi after the untimely demise of Geeta Bali Ji. 🙏 @SonyTV — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) May 1, 2021

Also read | After Twitter bans Kangana Ranaut, homegrown Koo app founders welcome her: ‘Yeh aapka ghar hai’

Manoj came onboard Indian 12 as a judge, along with composer-singer Anu Malik, after the shoot of the show shifted to Daman amid restrictions in Maharashtra. The original judges were singer Neha Kakkar and composers-singers Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON