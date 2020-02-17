e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Teri Mitti lyricist Manoj Muntashir vows to never attend award shows after Apna Time Aaega wins Filmfare

Teri Mitti lyricist Manoj Muntashir vows to never attend award shows after Apna Time Aaega wins Filmfare

After Divine and Ankur Tewari won the Best Lyrics award for Gully Boy song Apna Time Aaega, Teri Mitti lyricist Manoj Muntashir has vowed never to attend award shows again.

bollywood Updated: Feb 17, 2020 10:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Teri Mitti has 196 million views on YouTube while Apna Time Aaega has 200 million.
Teri Mitti has 196 million views on YouTube while Apna Time Aaega has 200 million.
         

Manoj Muntashir, the lyricist behind Kesari song Teri Mitti, has written a scathing post against film awards. Muntashir seems miffed that his song lost out the Filmfare Award to Divine and Ankur Tewari who wrote Gully Boy song Apna Time Aaega.

“Dear Awards... Even if I try all my life.. I won’t be able to write a better line than.. ‘Tu Kahti Thee Tera Chaand Hoon Main Aur Chaand Humesha Rahta hai’. You failed to honor the words which made millions of Indians cry and care for their motherland. It would be a great disrespect to my art if I still continue caring for you. So here I bid you a final good bye. I officially announce- I won’t attend any award show till I breathe my last. Alvida,” he wrote in a tweet. Muntashir received support from his fans on Twitter after his post.

 

Lyricist and scriptwriter Neelesh Mishra tweeted, “Read this poignant note by lyricist @manojmuntashir about his beautiful song “Mitti”. Don’t know which song won, but I was reminded of how I often felt: I wrote songs in 30+ films but NEVER won an award. Perhaps some of my songs did deserve something! I stand with you, Manoj.” Singer Arjun Kaungo called it ‘literally one of my favourite lyrics ever.’

 

Singer Neha Bhasin wrote, “We music industry make your films as much as your actors do @filmfare and we are stars too, our fans love us with all their might. If i can afford a certain standard of living n stature i refuse to be treated otherwise I #BoycottFilmFare thank u @manojmuntashir for speaking up. I hope you take this criticism constructivsly we attend @filmfare eyes with our family to celebrate our art but the discrimination between who u consider imp n not is apparent every year. Fighting for a car, a room,a seat etc is not a mark of celebration or acceptance,” she added.

 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan has a riddle for Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan says ask granddaughter Aaradhya for answer

Gully Boy swept through Filmfare this year, becoming the most awarded film in the history of the awards with 13 wins. It also won Best Film, Best Director for Zoya Akhtar, Best Actor for Ranveer Singh and Best Actress for Alia Bhatt.

Apna Time Aaega was a major hit, recording 200 million views on YouTube. It marked a pivotal moment in the story of Murad (Ranveer Singh) after he finally makes it big as a rapper after a life spent in the slums of Dharavi with an abusive father. The song was sung by Ranveer himself.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Karachi-bound ship held in Gujarat over cargo that can be used in missile launch
Karachi-bound ship held in Gujarat over cargo that can be used in missile launch
‘If you want to leave Congress...’: Maken’s tweet attack on Deora for Kejriwal praise
‘If you want to leave Congress...’: Maken’s tweet attack on Deora for Kejriwal praise
Will women get permanent commission in Army? Supreme Court to decide today
Will women get permanent commission in Army? Supreme Court to decide today
Two animals killed in road hits every day in likely cheetah habitat in MP
Two animals killed in road hits every day in likely cheetah habitat in MP
Pak may stay in grey list as action over terror funding tops FATF meet agenda
Pak may stay in grey list as action over terror funding tops FATF meet agenda
Will not just defend market share but also charge at competition: Maruti Suzuki
Will not just defend market share but also charge at competition: Maruti Suzuki
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
trending topics
GSL Recruitment 2020Love Aaj Kal Movie ReviewAsim RiazCoronavirusSharad PawarDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news