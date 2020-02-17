Teri Mitti lyricist Manoj Muntashir vows to never attend award shows after Apna Time Aaega wins Filmfare

bollywood

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 10:15 IST

Manoj Muntashir, the lyricist behind Kesari song Teri Mitti, has written a scathing post against film awards. Muntashir seems miffed that his song lost out the Filmfare Award to Divine and Ankur Tewari who wrote Gully Boy song Apna Time Aaega.

“Dear Awards... Even if I try all my life.. I won’t be able to write a better line than.. ‘Tu Kahti Thee Tera Chaand Hoon Main Aur Chaand Humesha Rahta hai’. You failed to honor the words which made millions of Indians cry and care for their motherland. It would be a great disrespect to my art if I still continue caring for you. So here I bid you a final good bye. I officially announce- I won’t attend any award show till I breathe my last. Alvida,” he wrote in a tweet. Muntashir received support from his fans on Twitter after his post.

Lyricist and scriptwriter Neelesh Mishra tweeted, “Read this poignant note by lyricist @manojmuntashir about his beautiful song “Mitti”. Don’t know which song won, but I was reminded of how I often felt: I wrote songs in 30+ films but NEVER won an award. Perhaps some of my songs did deserve something! I stand with you, Manoj.” Singer Arjun Kaungo called it ‘literally one of my favourite lyrics ever.’

Singer Neha Bhasin wrote, “We music industry make your films as much as your actors do @filmfare and we are stars too, our fans love us with all their might. If i can afford a certain standard of living n stature i refuse to be treated otherwise I #BoycottFilmFare thank u @manojmuntashir for speaking up. I hope you take this criticism constructivsly we attend @filmfare eyes with our family to celebrate our art but the discrimination between who u consider imp n not is apparent every year. Fighting for a car, a room,a seat etc is not a mark of celebration or acceptance,” she added.

Gully Boy swept through Filmfare this year, becoming the most awarded film in the history of the awards with 13 wins. It also won Best Film, Best Director for Zoya Akhtar, Best Actor for Ranveer Singh and Best Actress for Alia Bhatt.

Apna Time Aaega was a major hit, recording 200 million views on YouTube. It marked a pivotal moment in the story of Murad (Ranveer Singh) after he finally makes it big as a rapper after a life spent in the slums of Dharavi with an abusive father. The song was sung by Ranveer himself.

