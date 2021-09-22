Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Mohammad Kaif can't hide embarrassment as Kapil Sharma shows fan comment on his pic with Aishwarya Rai
tv

Mohammad Kaif can't hide embarrassment as Kapil Sharma shows fan comment on his pic with Aishwarya Rai

The Kapil Sharma Show hosted cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Virender Sehwag on a recent episode. Watch promo video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Mohammad Kaif had once shared a picture with Aishwarya Rai, taken on a flight.

Former cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Virender Sehwag visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show recently. On the episode, host Kapil Sharma pulled up old social media posts of the two and showed them the comments fans had made.

In one picture, shared by Kaif in 2018, he is seen with actor Aishwarya Rai on a flight. “Delightful conversation with a wonderful person,” he had captioned the post. Kapil showed him a tongue-in-cheek comment left by a fan on the post. “Aishwarya ji dhyaan rakhna… yeh fielding mein kuch zyada hi acche hai (Aishwarya be careful, he's too good at fielding,” it read.

RELATED STORIES

On reading the comment, Kaif could not help but feel embarrassed. He hid his face in his hands as the audience broke into laughter. Kapil also asked Sehwag and Kaif about cricket stars going for love marriages. He asked Kaif, “Bahar fielding karne ka time kab mil jaata hai aapko? Aap fielder bade achche hai, main isliye pooch raha hoon (When do you get the time to do fielding outside? I am asking you because you are a great fielder).”

Also on the episode, Kapil asked Sehwag if he did any household work during the lockdown. “Yaar, main Nawab of Najafgarh hoon. Main kaam karunga (I am the Nawab of Najafgarh. Do you think I will do chores)," he told the host.

Also read: Udit Narayan teases Kumar Sanu about women in his life: ‘Kitni aayi, chali gayi, ab bhi baaki hai’

The Kapil Sharma Show is back for a new season after the host took a long break after the birth of his son Trishaan, earlier this year. He decided to spend more time with family and the shoot was suspended for almost six months.

After returning with a new season, the show has hosted stars such as Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Govinda and his wife Sunita.

Topics
mohammad kaif the kapil sharma show kapil sharma aishwarya rai
