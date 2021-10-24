Mohammad Kaif recalls how he got too friendly with Amitabh Bachchan on a flight, thought he was ‘ghar ka banda’

Kapil Sharma has shared an ‘uncensored’ video of the Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif episode of The Kapil Sharma Show that did not make it to the final cut. In the video, Kapil and his guests spoke about a bunch of things, including the time Kaif met Amitabh Bachchan on a flight.

Talking about Allahabad and his love for Amitabh Bachchan, Kaif said, “If you ever come to Uttar Pradesh, whether it is a tea stall, a paan vendor, hostel, college, everyone is dressed like Amitabh Bachchan. So I have always felt like Amitabh Bachchan was ‘ghar ka banda’ (one of our own)."

He recalled that he once boarded a flight with Amitabh. “I jumped and sat down next to him. Socha ye toh apna ghar ka banda hai (He's the guy from my home)," he said.

"He recognized me, greeted me normally. I was so excited. I told him I watched his film Shahenshah a lot of times and he was answering my questions. But I think he wanted me to have patience while asking him numerous questions. Yet, I was continuously asking him questions.”

He later felt that he should maybe have calmed down a bit. “Amit ji, if you are watching this show, you have really given me your precious time and given me answers, such that I feel like I have heard the whole of Allahabad’s story. I would like to thank him," he said.

On the show, Kapil also showed Kaif the comments he had got on a picture of him and Amitabh's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai on a flight. Kapil showed him a tongue-in-cheek comment left by a fan on the post. “Aishwarya ji dhyaan rakhna… yeh fielding mein kuch zyada hi acche hai (Aishwarya, be careful, he's too good at fielding),” it read.

On reading the comment, Kaif could not help but feel embarrassed. He hid his face in his hands as the audience broke into laughter.