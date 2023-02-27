Mohammad Nazim breaks up with longtime girlfriend Shaeina Seth; finds love in Farrah Kader (Exclusive)

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Mohammad Nazim Khilji, who was in a relationship with tarot card reader Shaeina Seth, has parted ways with her, we’ve exclusively learnt. The two started dating in 2011, and were supposed to get hitched in 2019. However, due to reasons best known to both the parties, the two split after 2019. While their breakup has been kept under the wraps, we’ve heard both Seth and Nazim have moved on. Furthermore, the actor has even found love.

Nazim is currently dating creative director, former model Farrah Kader. The timelines of Nazim’s breakup and the onset of the new relationship are yet to be certain.

Talking about Nazim and Kader, a reliable source shares, “The two started dating almost a year ago. They are quite serious about each other. They might even take the plunge soon, both of them are seriously considering it. Farrah has categorically asked people around her to not tell anyone about the relationship,” a little birdie shares. From what we gathered, Kader even celebrated Nazim’s birthday which was in January this year.

Seth confirmed the news about the breakup, however, refused to comment anything. When we reached out to Kader, she said, “He is my friend,” however, refused to say anything when asked whether they are dating each other. Despite repeated attempts Nazim didn’t get back to us till the time we went to the press.

