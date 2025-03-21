Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on dating rumours with Mahira Sharma, has a request for paparazzi

A lot has been written and said about Mohammed Siraj's rumoured romance with Mahira Sharma, with the actor often being quizzed about the supposed relationship during her public appearances. Now, the Indian cricketer has come forward to urge paparazzi to refrain from questioning Mahira about him, saying that there is no truth to the dating buzz. Also read: Mahira Sharma breaks silence on rumours of dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj, shares advice for fans making their edits Earlier, both Mahira and her mother have denied claims about her relationship with Mohammed Siraj. (Instagram)

Mohammed Siraj shuts down dating rumours

On March 20, Mahira made an appearance at an award ceremony in Mumbai, where photographers playfully teased her about the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and her preferred team. The lighthearted exchange was captured on video and subsequently shared on social media. In response, the cricketer took to social media to request that photographers to refrain from asking questions about him to others, although he chose not to mention anyone specifically in his post.

He took to his Instagram story on March 21 to express his views, writing, “I request paparazzi's to stop asking questions around me. It is completely untrue and baseless. I hope this ends” along with a folded hand emoji. However, it seems he has deleted the post, as it is not visible now.

His Insta Story.

About the rumours

Speculation has been circulating for several months regarding Mohammed Siraj's romantic involvement with Mahira, who gained fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Some time back, ETimes reported that Mahira and Siraj are "romantically involved." The report claimed that sources close to the two revealed they are dating, although they have been keeping their relationship private. It further stated that they had been getting to know each other over the past few months. Dating rumours sparked after Siraj liked one of Mahira’s Instagram posts, and the two started following each other on the platform. This led to fans speculating about their romance. Earlier, both Mahira and her mother have denied these claims.

About Mahira Sharma

Mahira Sharma started her career with a small role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and later starred in several TV shows like Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya, and Bepanah Pyaar. However, she gained widespread recognition with her participation in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13. In the past, Mahira was in a relationship with Paras Chhabra. The two met on Bigg Boss 13 and fell in love. However, they parted ways in 2023.